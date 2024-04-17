What We Do in the Shadows series finale work underway

Just in case you needed to get emotional thinking about What We Do in the Shadows today, this article is for you.

In a post on Instagram yesterday, star Harvey Guillen (Guillermo) confirmed that the cast took part in the table read for the series finale — and, of course, that people were emotional about it. This means that filming is going to happen now for this final episode, which should take place in the days ahead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

Now, the plan moving forward here is quite simple: When will we actually see the series finale air? Well, our feeling is that FX could have it back at some point this summer and with this being the final season, they are going to promote it hard.

What will the story be for the final episodes?

There is not a lot of information out there about it yet, but we do tend to think that Guillermo is going to work hard in order to better figure out his future. If he does not want to be a vampire anymore, what does he want to be? What does this mean for his friends, especially Nandor the Relentless?

Odds are, there will be a lot of emotional stuff coming, but there is also going to be plenty of comedy, as well. We have certainly come to know over time that this show is best when there is a healthy mix of different things they bring to the table. (Good luck trying to top the “Local News” episode from last year.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on What We Do in the Shadows season 6, including more premiere date projections

What are you most eager to see moving into the What We Do in the Shadows series finale?

Do you think we need to see Guillermo and Nandor going off into the sunset together? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are so many other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







