What We Do in the Shadows season 6 premiere date: Winter hopes

Is there a chance that at some point this winter, we are going to learn a premiere date for What We Do in the Shadows season 6?

It goes without saying here that, first and foremost, we absolutely want it! How can we not? This show has proven itself to be one of the most consistently funny projects on all of television, with a great cast and some wonderfully satirical writing. We would love nothing more than to see it continue to go strong for quite some time … but this is where the bad news comes into play.

As some of you may be aware as of right now, What We Do in the Shadows season 6 is the final one for the comedy. This was recently confirmed, with our prevailing sentiment being that it is far too early to say goodbye to this world — even if season 6 is a pretty long time by all accounts.

When is the show going to premiere?

Given that production is not starting until early next year, we do think that this largely precludes there from being any sort of announcement during the winter. We tend to think that the more likely situation here is that we learn about a launch date during the spring, with it coming at some point either in mid-summer or early fall. This show does take some time to put together but luckily, the episodes are also fairly short. The industry strikes from this year will have an impact on the timeline, but Shadows was not hit as badly as some other programs out there.

No matter how the story ends, let’s just hope that it’s funny — also, we want to continue to see Guillermo in Nandor’s life, even if he is not a Familiar.

What do you most want to see moving into What We Do in the Shadows season 6 on FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

