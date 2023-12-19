What We Do in the Shadows ending with season 6 on FX

While vampires can very much live forever, the same cannot be said for What We Do in the Shadows over at FX.

According to a report from Vulture, the upcoming sixth season (which is set to begin production in January) of the hit comedy is currently poised to be its last. From the moment that seasons 5 and 6 were ordered at the same time, this possibility was likely out there. Shows do tend to get more expensive over time, and for this one, it feels like they’ve been preparing for an endgame for a little while.

After all, consider the ending for season 5. While Guillermo spent most of the series pining to one day become a vampire, he eventually realized that it was not quite what it seemed. With that, he uncovered a way to become fully human again and moving into the last chapter, the question will become what he wants his life to now be. Of course, our hope is that he will continue to spend time with Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, the vampire Colin Robinson, and the Guide, but what will some of those stories look like?

We’re going to miss the characters of What We Do in the Shadows very much but beyond just, also just the fun. This has consistently been one of the most hilarious shows on TV for a while and beyond just that, it’s also extremely funny. It managed to nail a lot of different stories that other programs out there struggle with in some shape or form.

What do you most want to see on What We Do in the Shadows season 6, especially now that we know it is the end?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

