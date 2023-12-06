What We Do in the Shadows season 5 gets big Critics’ Choice nods

For everyone out there who is excited to see What We Do in the Shadows season 6, here is some good news while you wait. This week the nominations came out for the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards, and the vampire comedy managed to clean up!

So how much love did the show get at the end of the day here? Well, that’s not too complicated a thing to spell out. Not only did it garner a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, but also Kayvan Novak as a lead actor and Harvey Guillén as a supporting actor. Obviously, we wish that the entire cast got some love, but this is still quite nice to see the recognition! (The Critics’ Choice Awards will take place on January 14.)

So when are we going to get a better sense of what lies ahead? Well, let’s just say that things have been pushed back slightly production-wise amidst the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, but we hope that there will be a lot more news that trickles in before too long. The hope is that we will get a chance to see new episodes at some point in 2024.

As for whether or not 2024 will be the final season, we certainly hope that there’s more! This is something that we hope to have more news about, one way or another, before we do get around to the season 6 premiere. Otherwise, that could be a lot of uncertainty hovering over Nandor and company that we ultimately do not need. The most important thing for now is that we get ourselves fully engrossed in the story and what is happening from start to finish.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

