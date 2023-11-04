What We Do in the Shadows season 6: November hopes

What could we stand to learn about What We Do in the Shadows season 6 over the course of November? It’s true that we absolutely want more, but when we are going to see it remains to be seen.

First and foremost, though, we know that we can say this: The series is going to be coming back! The folks at FX confirmed this some time ago, so that’s at least one thing that you do not have to worry about. Instead, concentrate your worries elsewhere on other topics, including precisely when you will be seeing the show premiere.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

At the moment, we do tend to think that a lot of the future for Nandor, Guillermo, and many other characters will hinge on whenever the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes. It does appear as though parties are close and if that is truly the case, there is at least a small chance that we could have the series back in production at some point early next year. This could, in turn, leave the door open for a premiere in the summer. What We Do in the Shadows has a bit more fortuitous timing than some other shows out there, at least when it comes to not being as interrupted by the strikes as some other unions have been. (The writing process has been significantly slowed down, but the WGA strike has been over for a while.)

Don’t expect a lot of news in November, other than the possible end of the strike. This is going to take some time.

The biggest story question

What does Guillermo’s future look like now? After all, remember that he has decided against becoming a vampire, and that is no longer something that he wants. If that is the case, though, it does make things all the more curious when it comes to how he wants to handle his future with some of his friends. He can still be Nandor’s bodyguard, right?

What do you most want to see on What We Do in the Shadows when it premieres?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







