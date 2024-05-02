Top Chef season 21 episode 8 preview: Restaurant Wars!

There is not too much that we need to say about Top Chef season 21 episode 8 to get people excited, beyond that it’s Restaurant Wars! The annual tradition has returned, and we know that this is one of the most exciting and stressful parts of the season.

So what will make it stand out this time around? Well, on paper it really doesn’t feel like the show is necessarily trying to do anything crazy or shocking. They don’t need to! You divide contestants into teams, have them create their concept, and then go from there.

At least for right now, what also makes this part of the show exciting is that there really is not any singular person who we think is dead in the water. There are some seasons where you do have that contestant who lasts longer than expected. Meanwhile, there are other seasons where there is a runaway favorite. You could point to Michelle, Dan, or Danny if you wanted, but two of them have also been in the bottom before. Michelle may have a slight edge in elimination challenges, but it’s close!

In general, we know that there are two positions within Restaurant Wars that are the most vulnerable — the Front of the House (which could be a big problem here, given the fact that per the promo, the judges are going to be left waiting for half an hour), and then also the Executive Chef. If you are the person behind most of the concept, it is easy to have you blamed in the event that something is not going to work out in the end.

No matter what happens, we’re glad that it’s here! Sure, Top Chef would be less invigorating if every episode was like this one — luckily, that isn’t the case. There is a ton of variety and that continues to be what makes this show so fun.

