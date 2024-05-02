The Amazing Race 37 premiere date not until 2025; why?

The good news for The Amazing Race 37 is happening at CBS, and you don’t have to worry about that — however, you will be waiting a while.

So, what is the reasoning for this? Let’s just say that it has a lot to do with the fact that the network is continuing to try and find new successful reality TV formats. This is hardly something new, as they have tried a pretty large handful of ideas over the years including Hunted, Tough as Nails (which actually has stuck around a while), and most recently The Real Love Boat. Now, they are looking at The Summit, an adventure show hosted by Manu Bennett that seems to be trying to capture something similar to Survivor meets Tracker, a big hit that has already succeeded on Sunday nights.

There is always a chance that the Phil Keoghan-hosted show does find itself back earlier than expected, but regardless, it does seem like they are sticking with the 90-minute format — which makes us very-much happy! While season 36 hasn’t been perfect, we tend to think some of that was due to these episodes being originally produced for 60 minutes and then edited after the fact to meet the run time. Things can be a little different moving forward.

As for the teams and/or any twists, all of that remains to be seen! Maybe there will be some out there clamoring for an All-Star season since we haven’t had one in forever, but we really don’t think it works anywhere near as well here as for Survivor or Big Brother. The locations are more of the star of the show and, beyond just that, having two contestants per team means there are fewer opportunities for each individual to shine. There are a couple of teams who tend to stand out per season, and that’s it.

