Ghosts season 4 premiere date hopes over at CBS

After the big finale tonight on CBS, it makes all the sense on the world to want news on a Ghosts season 4 premiere date. When is it coming back?

Well, the first thing that we can say on this subject is pretty simple: The show is 100% going to return for more, so that part of the equation is not something you have to worry about. Instead, it is all about what the network is planning long-term with their schedule.

As many of you may be aware, Young Sheldon is ending this spring — that does make Ghosts all the more important moving forward. We do tend to think that CBS isn’t going to do anything crazy, and the fourth season for the comedy will be back in September or October. After the strike-shortened seasons, our feeling at this point is that they want to get things back to normal. For a lot of major networks, they saw their episode orders slashed due to the industry strikes of the past year.

A firm premiere date for Ghosts will probably be announced when we get around to the summer, but later this month there should be at least some sort of clue come out. What’s the source of that? Think upfronts! If the show is back on this fall, it will presumably be revealed then. Obviously, there is a good bit that could change over time, but that doesn’t mean that it will in this instance.

As for what could be coming in season 4…

Honestly, we would say to not expect anything that is necessarily that different from what we’ve had a chance to see over the past year! This is a show that knows what it is, though they have also found some subtle ways to evolve it in between new ghost-powers or guest stars who can pop in here and there.

What do you most want to see moving into a Ghosts season 4, and when do you want it to premiere?

