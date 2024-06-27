The Boys season 4 episode 5: Who has the Supe virus?

After weeks upon weeks of speculation, The Boys season 4 episode 5 decided to ultimately deliver what we’ve wanted to see for a while. That is, actual continuation on Billy Butcher and the subject of the Supe virus.

So, is it good news when it comes to stopping Homelander? Not exactly, at least not yet. For some reason that is still somewhat hard to explain, the virus is not strong enough to take him down. There is also a pretty limited supply, so they need to make more. Hence, Butcher working to ensure that he had kidnapped Samir at the end of episode. Eventually, it could be strong enough, but it definitely is a surprise that things moved forward at such a slow pace with this after it was such a cornerstone at the end of Gen V last season.

The other major twist in what Butcher did in this episode (which also included Temp V-infected farm animals, mind you) is that he has gone rogue in not telling the rest of the Boys about his kidnapping. Also, he is presumably doing this with the help of Joe Kessler, who was with him at the very end … or, was he?

Here is the big issue with the whole storyline with Jeffrey Dean Morgan at this point. It is so painfully obvious at this point that Kessler is not real, and is just a figment of Butcher’s imagination. We’re not entirely sure that the show wanted this to be a surprise or something that every single person knew about far in advance.

Is the entire story with the Boys working?

In general, this is ironically the biggest issue that the show has at the moment, largely due to the fact that the entire story is so disjointed. Why can’t the entire group be on the same page?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

