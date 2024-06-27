The Bear season 3: John Cena, Josh Hartnett have surprise roles

One of the great things that we’ve come to expect on The Bear these days is great guest stars and yet, at the same time, it’s always a fun surprise.

So, where do we start off here? Let’s just say that we did not anticipate Josh Hartnett coming on board the show as Tiff’s fiancé. Yet, we know that the character has been a part of the world for a while, and he had an extremely awkward conversation with Richie. This was enough to make Richie himself even question whether or not he was making things uncomfortable for his daughter.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

From here, you also had none other than John Cena on board in the role of Sammy, a man / one of the Faks who in theory, was there to help Fak and Richie get together the front of the house for a Tribune photo shoot to go alongside a review that had happened in secret. Cena may be one of the most surprising additions we’ve seen on the series just because his comedy roots are typically more broad; meanwhile, the humor here is often more subdued. Yet, he ended up proving valuable in helping the restaurant staff try and procure a duck of all things.

One of the other great things about The Bear in general is that a lot of these characters are able to turn up multiple times, given that the world around the restaurant is such a tight-knit community despite the fact that it is in a sprawling city like Chicago. Everyone seems to know everyone, which is probably all the more impressive given the fact that the Fak family seems to have about eight hundred different people who are a part of it.

Related – What can we expect at the moment when it comes to The Bear season 4?

What did you think about John Cena and Josh Hartnett on The Bear?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







