The Bear season 4 premiere date hopes at FX, Hulu

Following the grand debut of The Bear season 3, is there a chance that a season 4 is coming? As a matter of fact, should you bank on it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just go ahead and had over the super-great news that another chapter of the Jeremy Allen White series feels like a foregone conclusion. There were some reports out there that a renewal has already been handed down behind the scenes, but that has yet to be publicly confirmed. Because of that, we want to try and be careful with what it is that we actually say here.

In the end, the important thing to note is that if there is not a season 4 for whatever reason, it would arguably be one of the biggest surprises in television history and that is certainly something to consider here.

As for when another season could premiere…

We honestly don’t think that this is an altogether complicated question to answer — think at some point at the start of summer next year! This is something that has become a small tradition for this series and there’s no real reason to change it.

Also, one of the great things about The Bear in general is that it’s one of those series that you don’t really need a lot of time in order to shoot and put together. There is a pretty unique process that goes along with making this show, one where there is a lot of prep and filming honestly doesn’t take that long compared to your average series. In the end, let’s just hope that the wait is worth it here, and that the series maintains its level of crazy-excellence that we have seen over the years.

Do you want to see The Bear season 4 happen, and when do you think we will see it?

