The Bear season 3 video: A full Carmy refresher

If you were not excited enough to see The Bear season 3 in just over 24 hours, why not set the stage further with Carmy?

If you recall, a significant chunk of the second season of this show was exclusively about Jeremy Allen White’s character trying to think he could find a different sort of balance in his life, one where he could have some “amusement or enjoyment” and with that, do better at his job. However, what he came to realize instead was that these moments of brevity were actually somewhat of a distraction for what mattered the most to him; namely, his ability to focus on his job helping to get the restaurant off the ground. With that, he inadvertently broke up with Claire and had a huge argument with Cousin. He may think he’s more capable of leading the kitchen, but he could also be more miserable than ever. Is that conducive to a positive working environment?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

While the new video here does not exactly give a lot of major spoilers moving into the third season of the show, it does serve as an important highlight reel or catch-up. Let’s remember here that a lot of viewers out there are not going to have a chance to catch up on past seasons leading into the premiere tomorrow night. Because of that, a video like this is valuable!

For those who are wondering, it does appear as though you are going to be seeing Claire appear in some capacity over the course of season 3. However, at the same time there are still some questions about what role she will have in the story. Is she really the key to Carmy’s happiness, or just what other people perceive that happiness to be?

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Bear right now, including a refresher on Sydney

What do you most want to see moving into The Bear season 3, especially for Carmy?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







