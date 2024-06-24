The Bear season 3: New promo spotlights Sydney’s journey

With The Bear season 3 premiering on FX in just a matter of days, it is clear that there are a lot of stories to be excited about. Just think in terms of where we are! The restaurant should be opening now after what we saw at the end of season 2 — Carmy’s getting out of that freezer! Yet, will he and the rest of the establishment make this place into a success? There are still questions here.

For the sake of this particular preview, let’s put the focus here more on Sydney. Ayo Edebiri could have her most important story yet this season, as she continues to partner with Carmy on The Bear while also tackling some issues in her own life.

If you head over here, you can see a new video that serves both as a refresher for Sydney and then also a look ahead at the same exact time. You get a reminder in here that she’s all-in on this and has no real backup plan, despite the risk of financial peril that could come along with this. She also makes it clear that she wants a Michelin star, and these are not the sort of things that are handed out easily. This means that everyone will need to push themselves to the brink to turn the place into something spectacular. This is going to be a season full of high highs, but also a lot of drama and, of course, a ton of pressure. You probably expected nothing less at this point.

The Bear season 3 is going to spend perhaps more time in the kitchen than ever before, as there is no real reason to deviate from it! In season 2, the place was being renovated! Since that is done, we imagine this will feel more like season 1.

