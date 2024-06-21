The Bear season 3: Jeremy Allen White on binge-watching

Can you believe that in one week’s time, we are going to dive head-first into The Bear season 3? We’re more than a little stoked for what lies ahead, and to see what sort of tasty morsels the producers have cooked up.

Obviously, we expect the show to continue to feature Carmy, Sydney, and the rest of the restaurant try to make the establishment into a huge success, but it will also probably dive a little bit deeper into their personal lives, as well. It could be stressful, joyous, funny, and devastating; it is one of the most unique shows out there for a reason.

We know that this is one of those shows out there that everyone loves to binge; heck, it is so addictive in a way that star Jeremy Allen White has already watched seven episodes! Speaking to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, he admitted to watching the episodes at one, and praised executive producer Christopher Storer for drawing him into the world once more:

“I have a very hard time watching myself on camera. I don’t do it. I don’t like it. It’s very difficult for me. But I have to say, I started watching the screener. I usually wait a very long time or I don’t watch at all … [Storer] keeps messing with what the structure of television can be. Season one was so different to season two, and season three is even stranger and more kind of joyful and anxiety-ridden.”

The storyline that we’re the most intrigued about moving into the new season is honestly not that hard to define or describe: Is it possible for someone like Carmy to find happiness? After all, this is a guy who has struggled, time and time again, with the idea of whether or not there is joy in his job. He thought he needed to end things with Claire because it took him away from work! There is so much he still needs to reconcile here.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Bear season 3 when it premieres?

