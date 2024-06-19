The Bear season 3: Ebon Moss-Bachrach on pressure

The premiere of The Bear season 3 is coming to FX and Hulu in a little over a week, and we know that the stakes are high. Think in terms of season 2, which was arguably one of the greatest second seasons of any show ever. The stakes were infinitely higher for almost everyone in the kitchen as Carmy worked to further get the restaurant off the ground. By the end of the season, the kitchen staff proved that they can make quality food, but Carmy also found himself trapped in the freezer and in the midst of some heated arguments.

One of the most emotionally-charged arguments that we saw had Jeremy Allen White’s character facing off against Richie, and we imagine that there could be some more conflict ahead. However, at the same time, success still feels possible!

Given the super-secretive nature of this show, we are not exactly expecting that there will be many major spoilers shared between now and the premiere. However, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (who plays Richie) has still come out and say that he is very much feeling the pressure to live up to the hype. Here is some of what the actor had to say recently to The Guardian, while referencing his Emmy win:

“[It was] one of the most joyful nights of my life… but beyond that it just kind of stressed me out, because then we go back to make season 3 and we’ve won a bunch of awards, you start to feel like: ‘Oh, f—‘ … I mean, then you really don’t want to be discovered to be a fraud. And then there’s pressure…”

Living up to that pressure, of course, is no easy thing to do, but one of the things that obviously helps here is that you have both great material and a tight-knit cast and crew who bring a lot of excellent stuff to the table.

