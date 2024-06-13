The Bear season 3: Will John Mulaney return?

The premiere of The Bear season 3 is coming in just two weeks, and of course, there is so much great stuff around the corner! This season will be dramatic, intense, and hopefully show us precisely how the restaurant is functioning.

Of course, a good chunk of the season will probably be spent at this establishment, but there could be either flashbacks or opportunities to touch on the lives of certain people away from work. The season 2 episode “Fishes” was a chance to see one of the more uncomfortable family dinners out there, and it was littered with guest stars from Bob Odenkirk to Jamie Lee Curtis to John Mulaney.

So is there a chance that Mulaney will be coming back for another turn as Stevie? For now, it feels certainly possible! Yet, at the same time, the comedian and actor is not saying. In an interview with Variety, he focused hard on praising everyone involved instead:

Everyone at “The Bear” was already aware of the show’s success by the time of the season two episode I did. I’ve never seen a group of people deal better with success and be humble and welcoming. And that’s from Chris Storer and on down to Jeremy and everybody.

Sitting at that dinner table in between takes was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my career. When we were shooting — sitting down the table from [Bob] Odenkirk at full throttle and [Jon] Bernthal – and in the same room about to go at it was… intense.

And being yelled at by Donna, as Jamie Lee Curtis did, is like an Amtrak train going and not stopping at your stop. It blew me away.

The big challenge for Mulaney appearing this time around is that he was rather busy during much of the time the show filmed season 3. Is it possible that they got him in there for a day? In theory sure; in a way, it is almost more fun not to know and to cheer in the event he turns up.

