The Bear season 3 teaser: What day is it?

As you prepare for the launch of The Bear season 3 on Thursday, June 27, we do have a greater sense of what’s to come.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a brand-new teaser from the folks at FX and Hulu that sets the table (both literally and figuratively) for what lies ahead. There are some parts of this that you have seen already in the longer trailer, including all of the dysfunction and chaos that exists almost immediately at the new restaurant. Carmy wants it to be a fine-dining haven, really to the point where he is angling to get it a Michelin star almost right away. Doing that, of course, is very-much easier said than done.

One of the new moments within this teaser that puts a smile on our face is seeing Richie struggle to remember what day of the week it is. That goes to show you how hard everyone is working and given Cousin’s position front of house, he needs to do whatever he can to make sure service is top-tier.

Beyond just wondering about positive reviews, there’s another central question for The Bear this season — can Carmy ever find happiness? He tried to get some in the form of his relationship with Claire, but came to the realization at the end of it that he could not have both that and career success. He’s pushed his romantic life away and with that, is focusing solely on the kitchen … which may also cause its fair share of problems.

All episodes of season 3 are going to be available the day of premiere; this decision is controversial, but clearly FX feels like it is best to generate conversation.

What are you the most excited to see moving into The Bear season 3?

Do you think that the restaurant is going to succeed? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also come back for more.

