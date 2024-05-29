The Bear season 3 trailer: Is Claire still around?

Today FX and Hulu revealed a full trailer at The Bear season 3, and we hope that you’re prepared for everything to hit the fan … again.

So what is the biggest takeaway that we have from this? Well, that’s rather simple — Carmy wanted to be focused solely on the restaurant, and that’s one of the reasons why things fell apart with Claire in the end. This is a guy who decided that he’d rather be miserable and successful than anything else. Maybe he thinks that this is the only thing he feels confident he can do at the end of the day.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a trailer in which Carmy lays out a list of non-negotiables when it comes to what he wants the restaurant to be like. He’s going to start being harder than ever on his staff, and for Sydney, a lot of this could have serious be careful what you wish for vibes at the end of the day. There are a lot of problems that are coming all across the board here for the characters, whether it be near-constant tension, pain from the past, or just conflict as to how to really run things.

As for returning characters…

We wondered for a while whether or not we would see Claire again and now, we have our answer — she is still around, and we will see how she contends further with what was said at the end of this past season. Meanwhile, Cicero is going to be around further with another question: Where is all the money going? He knows that the food is good, but at the end of the day, there’s a lot of money that Carmy needs to pay back.

