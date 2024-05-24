The Bear season 3 teaser: The kitchen dysfunction continues

While you wait for The Bear season 3 to premiere on Hulu come June 27, why not dive into a brand-new teaser? In a lot of ways, you can argue that this preview is a perfect reminder of how the more things change, the more that they stay the same.

After all, consider the fact that through the first two seasons of the FX series, we saw Jeremy Allen White’s character of Carmy in a state of near-constant chaos. Even when he was running the sandwich shop, it felt like there was always a chance that things would careen over the edge. The Friends and Family Dinner actually got off to a decent start at the end of last season’s finale, but that was before a series of events that included Carmy’s mother turning up, Carmy getting stuck in the freezer, and then (without even knowing it) seemingly ending things with Claire. That’s without even getting to that epic blowup he had with Richie.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a teaser that is almost entirely about the kitchen itself. Carmy is pushing through orders, Richie is apologizing to diners, and everyone is feeling the pressure of being in a fine-dining establishment. They all know that their future is on the line, given that restaurants fail so easily and that the competition is so steep.

From a creative standpoint, it’s honestly hard to comprehend how high the bar is for this season, given that season 2 may very-well be one of the best seasons of television in the past ten years. While “Forks” may be considered by many the highpoint of the series, we would personally put the finale on the same level when you consider the insanely high degree of difficult that went into putting all of it together.

