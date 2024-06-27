Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere date: Summer hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to be learning more about a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 before now and the end of the summer?

Let’s just start by noting the following: We are absolutely going to be getting more of the prequel series! As a matter of fact, the series has already been renewed for a season 5 at the same time! Given the fact that a lot of other shows within this franchise are actually ending earlier than we expected, it is actually pretty great to know that this series is finding a way to keep going for a little while longer. (Also, remember that there is another show, as well, on the way in Power: Origins that will chronicle the origin story of Ghost and Tommy.)

Now, we get to the unfortunate news that you are almost certainly not going to be hearing more news about the future of the show for a while. As wonderful as it would have been to know that a season 4 of the prequel is coming this summer, Starz already has Power Book II: Ghost for the immediate future, especially since it is airing in two separate batches. They then have another season of Power Book IV: Ghost, which does not have a premiere date yet but could come before Raising Kanan based on when past seasons aired.

If there’s any news to hope for on the prequel this summer, it is probably an approximate date, which could be announced in order of the franchise’s anniversary. There could be a teaser or two. Given that Kanan’s future in the original show is confirmed, the drama instead is a little more about what transpires with his family, and a number of other people not around for Power down the road.

