The Bear may technically be technically listed as a comedy, but anyone who watches knows that there is a great deal of drama. Loss and pain are huge themes of the show, with the same being said for finding a ways to deal with that trauma.

Of course, we recognize already that some characters are more capable of dealing with that than others.

At the end of last season, it felt abundantly clear that Marcus’ mother was taking a turn for the worse. Meanwhile, at the end of episode 2 it was confirmed that she had passed away. That undercurrent was there beforehand, especially as he took his time getting back to the restaurant.

Even with that being said, he still came back so much sooner than anyone had anticipated. As for the reason why, it was largely tied to his own desire to be in a place that his mother wanted him to be. It was where he was when she died and yet, she saw a real future for him there. He wanted to honor that, and he wanted to ensure that his life had the optimal meaning. That was this restaurant, and he has to find a way in order to make things work.

Will that work?

Well, we don’t want to spoil the rest of the season, but really the whole story is about trying to make this work — and we know that it is an incredibly difficult thing to do. The restaurant is expensive, it is in a really competitive city, and Carmy wants to turn over the menu almost every day. This feels like it is going to be a major point of stress for at least the first stretch of the season.

What did you think about how The Bear season 3 handled the death of Marcus’ mother?

