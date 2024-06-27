Walker series finale: Jared Padalecki rips The CW strategy

Just one hour following the Walker series finale on The CW, star Jared Padalecki has made his feelings on the network very much clear.

We would try to start this article off by giving you some conflict about the actor’s comments — yet, we honestly think that he provides a lot of that himself. He is someone who was as loyal to this network as anyone for the better part of two decades; yet, let’s just say he’s not thrilled with where things are going now.

Check out, in full, some of what Jared had to say to Variety:

Yeah. I talked with the head of CBS and the head of Nexstar/CW, I talked with the other [executive producers] on “Walker,” and I think it was a multivariate kind of issue. My understanding is — and again, this is just what I’m told — that Nexstar is going in a different direction with The CW. I mean, they have an hour of “Trivial Pursuit” and an hour of “Scrabble” coming up. I don’t know why you wouldn’t just download the app or grab a board game and play with your friends, but they’re clearly just — what’s that great quote? It’s like, “If somebody tells you who they are, ask questions. If somebody shows you who they are, believe them.”

I feel like The CW that I was a part of last year is not The CW that I was a part of under [former chairman and CEO] Mark Pedowitz for that entire, almost 20-year stretch. They’re just changing the network around, where it’s not really going to be a TV network as much as it’s going to be, “Here’s something fun for an hour that you’ll never watch again, but hopefully you watch it. And it’s cheap!” And I hate to say that, but I’m just being honest. I mean, f— it. They can’t fire me again. I’m just being brutally honest. I think it felt to me like they were looking for really easy, cheap content that they could fill up time with.

We do know that one of the biggest reasons why Walker was canceled at The CW was for cost savings and at this point, All American is the only original scripted drama that they have from the former regime that is not some international co-production. We do think that there were other ways that Nexstar could have gone about reformatting the network and coming up with better streaming deals that made localized scripted content still valuable to them.

Yet, this is where we are, and it is our hope at this point that Jared and a lot of the Walker cast find work elsewhere. For Padalecki, we do at least think that he will be a part of The Boys season 5 in some form.

Related – What happened at the end of the Walker series finale?

Are you shocked that there is not a Walker season 5 happening at The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







