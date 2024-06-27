Walker season 4 finale: The James Van Der Beek cameo

We knew entering the Walker season 4 finale that it was going to be the series finale. Yet, there would also be a few teases for what could have been. After all, at the time that this episode was written it was not necessarily planned to be the end of the road!

With that, we had the appearance in the closing minutes of the episode from none other than James Van Der Beek, who was playing a person who could have ultimately been a cult leader of all things. His role would have very much expanded in the event that the opportunity was there.

So rather than just diving fully into what could have been, let’s just raise the following question — how did the role come about? Speaking to TVLine, star Jared Padalecki had the following say:

“He lives here in Austin, and he and his family are friends of me and my family, and so, it was kind of a phone call. I was like, ‘Hey, dude, you want to come do this?’ … He came over, and just drove from his house and brought one of his daughters, and did it. We were really excited to explore that storyline.”

In addition to being friends with Padalecki, Walker showrunner Anna Fricke previously worked on Dawson’s Creek, which was of course known as a show that made Van Der Beek into an even bigger star. There were a lot of reasons for that to happen, and it does make us all the more sad that the show is ending here. Just imagine what else we could have had an opportunity to see in here!

Yet, we appreciate the show being bold with the ending and not playing it super-safe. In the event that the series had come back, of course it made a lot of sense to create something that viewers would have very much looked forward to.

