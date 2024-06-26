Walker season 5: Why isn’t it happening at The CW?

What are we not getting a chance to see a Walker season 5 following tonight’s big series finale? If you are asking, we more than understand.

After all, once upon a time it was easy to imagine that this Jared Padalecki vehicle could have lasted for five or six seasons, and for a number of big reasons. The initial ratings for the series were solid, the Supernatural alum has a huge fan base, and modern-day Westerns have shown to be enormously popular over the past few years thanks to Yellowstone and some other properties.

So why did Walker get canceled at the end of all of this? Let’s just go ahead and say here that the answer here is pretty darn complicated. It has more to do with what is going on at The CW than what is going on within the show itself. The network is moving more and more away from original content that they produce exclusively, shifting instead to international co-productions by and large. Wild Cards is probably the best example that we have of this. All American is the only original, exclusive show that they have moving into the 2024-25 season, as they are also ending the Homecoming spin-off show as well.

With this, we are ending a pretty incredible run for Jared at The CW where he has appeared for almost twenty years in between this show and Supernatural. Luckily, we do know that there are some big things that are ahead for him at the same time here, as well — it looks like he will be appearing on The Boys and who knows? There’s still a chance that he could star in another series at the same time.

In the end, let’s just praise Jared and everyone on the Walker cast — they did great work, and that should not be forgotten.

