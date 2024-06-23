The Boys season 5: Jared Padalecki on potential role

At this point, everything does seem lined up for Jared Padalecki to appear on The Boys season 5, really to the point where it just needs to be made official. With Walker now over, the actor (who worked with Eric Kripke on Supernatural) now has room in his schedule. Meanwhile, this is the final season of the Prime Video hit. There is not much more time to have an appearance happen.

So who could Jared actually play? You could try to pull something else from the comics or create a character who is entirely unique — for now, the actor seems to be game for almost anything.

In a new interview with TVLine, Jared joked that his preference would be someone whose power was “wearing clothes,” before noting that he trusts whatever Kripke comes up with:

… I don’t know. You know what’s funny is that, yeah, I have some ideas, but to Kripke’s credit, all my ideas for his time on Supernatural paled in comparison to what he came up with. So I wouldn’t even want to put anything in his head. I just want him and his f—-d up mind to think of something cool for me to come and do, and it’s going to be better than anything I could have dreamed up. The way his brain works is wildly interesting and outside of the box… So I’ll just go with what he creates.

Kripke loves his meta moments, so a reunion between Jared and Jensen Ackles (who plays Soldier Boy) certainly feels possible. These two are far from the only actors associated with that show on here, as Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jim Beaver also play notable roles. Meanwhile, Timeless alum Claudia Doumit and Malcolm Barrett have appeared in several episodes, and there is even more representation from his past over on Gen V.

Season 5 of The Boys likely will not film for several months, so there’s plenty of time for Jared’s role to be finalized. In the meantime, we’ll need patience…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

