Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 renewal before the end of the summer?

If you watched the first season from start to finish, then it would make all the sense in the world to want more. Why wouldn’t you? It does feel like there is more of Bass’ story you could tell — or, you can shift this and focus it on an entirely different lawman if you wanted. That does create all of these unique possibilities for whatever the future could hold.

As of right now, it feels more like Lawmen: Bass Reeves is going to go in the direction of an anthology, meaning that a second season would probably be focused on a different character from the era and not necessarily David Oyelowo’s character. Of course, we would love for there to be a story told here where there was a chance to see Bass here and there — as strange as it may seem on the surface, it would also still feel pretty valuable at the same time to make this an extended universe in its own way.

For now, there is no real indicator that there will be an official season 2 renewal at some point before the end of the summer, but it does feel like by late 2024, something more could be out there about future plans. While Taylor Sheridan may not be the primary showrunner here, we know that he is very-much involved; by virtue of that, there is always going to be an interest from Paramount+, who seems to love partnering with him on anything and everything under the sun.

For now, just cross your fingers and hope for the best! There is no real reason not to.

Related – See more of what Oyelowo had to say about Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2

Do you think we will hear more about Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2, or something else in this franchise, this summer?

Share some of your ideas right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — more updates are coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







