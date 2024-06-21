Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2: David Oyelowo on ‘ideas’

Is there going to be a Lawmen: Bass Reeves season 2 at some point down the line on Paramount+? The answer to this is complicated.

For a good while, we had wondered whether or not there would be a direct continuation to this story with David Oyelowo as the lead. After all, Bass is still alive at the end of the finale, and it also certainly felt there were more stories from his life.

Yet, at the same time it feels more like the show could be going a different route if it comes back, focusing on a different Lawmen who also deserves to have their story told. This is at least based on what Oyelowo himself had to say to IndieWire on the subject:

“We built it as an anthology … A lot of people didn’t know who Bass Reeves was, unjustly, in my opinion. But there are a lot of incredible Mexican, Native American, and Asian historical figures in that region at that time doing extraordinary things. People don’t know that one in three cowboys was Black, the very phrase cowboy was a racial epithet. They were called cow punchers until there were just so many Black cow punchers that they started being called cowboys. But there are stories like that in so many other demographics that have been marginalized now and through history and so my hope is there will be “Lawmen: Calamity Jane.”

For now, time will tell what happens here, but we certainly know that Paramount+ loves being in league with executive producer Taylor Sheridan, who worked behind the scenes here even though Chad Feehan was the day-to-day showrunner. Given the enormous commercial success of season 1, it does make sense to keep the Lawmen brand going in some form. In the end, time will most certainly tell!

