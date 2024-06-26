Lioness season 2 premiere date: What Tulsa King reveal means

If you were unaware for whatever reason, production on Lioness season 2 is currently underway in Texas — and absolutely, there is a lot to be excited about!

Are we still curious about whether or not Aaliyah will return? Absolutely, but that is up to Taylor Sheridan to figure that out. The end of her story with Cruz was so tragic and really, it would take some miracles for these characters to be in each other’s orbit again … without also there being extreme amounts of heartbreak there.

There will be more time to talk about Cruz’s future down the line; for now, why not get more into the subject of return dates? There is a great reason to get deeper into it now, with a lot of it being due to the fact that earlier today, Paramount+ announced that Tulsa King is coming back on September 15. That means, at least to us, that you would probably not see Lioness until at least December, as we don’t expect any of these Sheridan shows to air at the same time on the streaming service. That is, of course, provided that this particular show comes out this calendar year at all. It may not be a fun thing to consider, but it is possible that season 2 is pushed until 2025, especially since there is technically Yellowstone that will be airing on Paramount Network.

The only thing that we have some confidence in right now is that in theory, v could have enough episodes ready to air at the end of the year. There is also reason to hope that this show comes out before the Yellowstone prequel 1923, especially since so little about filming has been said for it right now.

