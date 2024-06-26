Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: Any new love interest ahead?

As we get prepared to see the Elsbeth season 2 premiere later this fall on CBS, we know that there is a chance for some surprises. There is also certainly going to be a chance to see some big guest stars as well! This was one of the major calling cards for the first season of the show, so why not try to find a way to lean into that at times?

Ultimately, though, it remains to be seen just how much the Carrie Preston show will want to cast anyone as a love interest for the title character — at least right now. Instead, it feels more like the plan will be having a lot of guest stars pop in as people tied to various cases. See more of what she had to say on the subject per TVLine:

“She’s single, and that’s wonderful about the show … She’s come to New York from Chicago, reinventing herself in some ways, so I think it’s great she’s not attached to anyone except her self and her career, her son…. It will be interesting to see if we ever see a love interest for her, because she’s very busy — and happily so!”

Given how many times over the years we have seen shows lean on romantic entanglements and/or love interests, we’re not altogether sure that this is something that Elsbeth is going to be eager to do anytime soon. Why would they, given they have so many other great resources at their disposal? They can instead have a little bit of fun and focus on other avenues in the character’s life. It is still possible things change when it comes to a possible love interest; yet, at the same time, it also does not feel like something that anyone is eager to alter in the relatively near future.

