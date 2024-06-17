Elsbeth season 2: Carrie Preston hopes for MANY more seasons

Carrie Preston has found a great deal of success playing the title character on CBS’ Elsbeth and in a lot of ways, this was a long time coming.

After all, remember this — she’s been a part of the entertainment industry for decades! You may have first seen her on True Blood or a number of other projects, but she never had that breakout leading role. Elsbeth is that. She started the part on The Good Wife and what was once a recurring role is now a full-time gig on a show that still has a ton of potential. Season 2 is premiering this fall and if the ratings stay steady, a season 3 feels guaranteed.

Ultimately, Preston feels like she is ready to take on this part for however long the executives at the network want it around. To learn more, just see what she had to say in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter:

“I’ll play this character as long as people will have me play her … We’re in a volatile time in our business. It’s very unpredictable, so the fact that we get this opportunity to not only do it again, but to do twice as many episodes as we did in season one, I’m grateful every day because I don’t know how long I’m going to be able to do it. Nothing lasts forever, so I’m going to enjoy it for as long as I can.”

One of the things that may help this show long-term is that it is procedural enough that you can bring in different people almost constantly for guest stars, and it is also easy to find new fans along the way. Even though this is technically a spin-off, it does not require you to have seen all of the material on The Good Wife / The Good Fight to know what is going on. Accessibility is a huge win here!

