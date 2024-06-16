Elsbeth season 2 spoilers: Carrie Preston’s dream guest star

The premiere of Elsbeth season 2 is coming to CBS this fall, and of course it is a long wait to get other details on what’s ahead.

With that being said, is there anything more that we can share when it comes to guest stars? Of course, it would be great to do that … but filming has yet to kick off and we tend to think that the producers could keep some things under wraps for a while. The only person, at least for now, we feel hopeful about seeing is Carrie Preston’s real-life husband Michael Emerson. With Evil done production, his schedule is now open in a way it wasn’t during season 1.

So who is at the top of Preston’s own wishlist? Let’s just say it is the same person almost every fantastic actor would love to work with. Here is some of what she had to say to Deadline while at the Monte Carlo TV Festival:

“Meryl Streep, if you’re around and you want to come and be on CBS, we’d love to have you.”

Preston also noted that the second season is going to allow for more opportunities to know about the title character’s life outside of the job:

“Even though we have always a case that we’re on, we’ll be learning more about her personal life … I think the writers will be even more willing to take a couple of moments in each episode to really breathe into Elsbeth’s out-of-work life.”

Will we actually meet her son? That’s something we’d be curious to see and yet, nothing is altogether confirmed at the moment. We do think that the writers will work based on the most interesting mysteries and characters they can think of; after that, you can start to pitch various guest stars.

