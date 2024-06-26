The Boys season 4 episode 5: What’s wrong with Hughie’s dad?

Leading up to tomorrow’s The Boys season 4 episode 5 on Prime Video, there is another preview out there that helps to set the stage! With that being said, does it also give you more reasons for concern? It sure feels that way!

If you head over to Collider, you can see a sneak preview that really puts the spotlight in particular on Hughie Campbell’s dad (Simon Pegg), who was seemingly administered Compound V at the end of episode 4. Yet, Hughie opted not to do it himself. Does this mean that his mom did it? Well, that is the easiest assumption to make at present.

By the time we get to the end of this episode, the hope here is obviously that we do get answers on Hughie’s father and whether or not he’s going to be okay after all of this, especially since things do not exactly look altogether great at present. The easiest assumption to make is that the character has been turned into some sort of pseudo-supe who may not have any control of his powers or himself, given that he is covered in blood in the sneak preview and it takes some time before he even recognizes who his son is.

Of course, we want to hold out hope that Hugh will be able to figure some of this out and adjust to living a normal life. However, the bulk of this storyline may be more about the idea that V is not a way to immediately fix problems — we do think that the show has provided a lot of evidence of that already, but why not reinforce it here and there?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

