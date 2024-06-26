Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 6/26/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What else can we say about its two sister shows here in both Chicago Fire and also Chicago PD?

There are of course so many things to be excited about moving into the next seasons of all of these shows, whether it be new characters, larger episode orders, and possibly even potential crossovers. Sure, nothing has been confirmed there as of yet but for the first time in a while, it honestly feels like we have a certain measure of hope about it.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here and share some of the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new episode of any of these series tonight, and we will honesty will have to wait a while to see them back. The absolute earliest we could expect to see One Chicago back is in late September, but throughout the month, there could be some promos and other assorted teases for what lies ahead.

So, is it possible that you could still a few more teases before this when it comes to what lies ahead? Let’s just say not to rule that out, at least for the time being. All three of these shows should begin filming in the coming weeks, and that is when there could be a little bit more shared potentially when it comes to casting and/or any other surprises.

The one new addition we are most prepared to see

Just think in terms of Chicago PD and whoever is going to replace Hailey Upton. There is no confirmation on that yet and while it seems like Petrovic is the frontrunner for now, we don’t want to sit here and say that anything is guaranteed.

