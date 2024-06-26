Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 4: ‘The Reckoning’

Are you ready to see Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 4 in just a matter of days? “The Reckoning” is just about here!

When you think about the title for this episode alone, you get a pretty good sense as to what’s coming. Monet wants revenge and odds are, she will do whatever she can to get it! there is also a certain irony here given that a few weeks ago, it was Tariq and Brayden who were having to take off to escape being taken out; now, it is Dru and Diana.

While it may take some time for the entire picture of this story to be clear, the full Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 4 synopsis helps to set the stage:

With the truth of their treachery uncovered, Dru and Diana are on the run. Tariq and Monet are on the hunt but find themselves interrupted when Detective Carter and Kamaal Tate show up with questions.

Is someone else actually going to get killed on this episode? Well, we do tend to think that this is the sort of show that is willing to make some big swings; yet, we’re not altogether sure that they want to go that far, at least for the time being. After all, they really have no real reason to push themselves there until episode 5, which is traditionally when the franchise makes some big moves.

With all of that spelled out, it’s honestly still amazing that Dru, Diane, Cane, and Monet have all managed to stay alive for as long as they have here, especially since the most innocent person in their family in Zeke ended up being the person who was killed.

