Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 5: The Part One finale?

Just in case you are curious as to what the schedule is going to look like for Power Book II: Ghost season 4 moving forward, allow us to help!

First and foremost, isn’t it crazy that we are already so close to the end? It feels like the story was just starting and now, we’re almost about to see it go on hiatus.

According to Starz, here is the plan moving forward — Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 5 is going to be coming your way on Friday, July 5. That will serve as the midseason finale — or, as they are calling it, the Part One finale. Given that this franchise does have a reputation for having huge episodes around this spot, we are pretty darn confident that we’re going to see something pretty darn similar here.

From there, the LONG break is going to kick off until September 6, which is when the final five episodes of the season are going to air.

Why is this the final season?

We’ll go ahead and be honest in saying that this is a decision that still befuddles us in a way, as this does not feel like a proper final season by any measure. There are so many other stories that could theoretically be told here, and it is rather a shame that we’re not going to have any chances to see some of those. It does feel like the show ending right now is a Starz decision — or rather, a financial decision. It isn’t something we want, but something that we have to confront. We just hope that most of the main characters do have some sort of closure, and that there’s a chance we can revisit certain people down the line.

