Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 4: Is Diana about to die?

There is clearly one thing that feels pretty clear entering next week’s Power Book II: Ghost season 4 episode 4: Someone could be going. It’s really just a question of who that could be.

For almost the entirety of the season so far, one Tariq St. Patrick has been in survival mode and honestly, that probably won’t change. It means that we’re going to see him try whatever he can to stick around, including hunting down former partners and, potentially, have other partners turn against each other.

Of course, the biggest fear you have to wonder after watching this is whether or not Diana is going to die. Or, if someone else within the Tejada family could since they all feel pretty marked at this point. Sure, this is a family who lost Zeke, but he was the innocent in all of this and perceived as a way out. The stakes are higher now, and the next victim is probably going to be someone more directly involved.

Now, here is where things could stand to get even crazier: This is the penultimate episode before the show goes on hiatus and historically, episode 5 within the Power franchise is known to be a big one. It would honestly be more of a shock at this point if nobody dies before the finale than if someone does. We do think that we’ve got the appropriate sort of expectation heading into what’s next.

The only real frustration is that other than seeing that super-crazy promo following the episode tonight, Starz is being super-secretive with a lot of these episodes — they aren’t even putting out synopses! Maybe they think there is valuing to keeping everything hush-hush, but it can be tricky from the outside looking in.

