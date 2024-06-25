Walker series finale promo: An ‘extended’ final episode?

Tomorrow night on The CW you are going to have a chance to see the Walker series finale — so what lies ahead within it?

Well, the first thing that we really should do here is go ahead and roll our eyes somewhat at the network for really hyping up this as some sort of “extended” event when really, the episode is only getting three extra minutes. This is not some sort of ninety-minute episode to tie up loose ends! We’re sure that some of them will be, and it is our hope that this functions as both a fitting end for the season and also the series.

Based at least on the preview (watch here), it does seem like there is going to be a lot of Walker himself pontificating on what matters most, especially when it comes to his family and the relationships that he holds dear. That has been a clear challenge for him at times, and it is hard to get around that based on what we have seen with him struggling to balance his job and his personal life.

If you have not seen the synopsis for this final episode yet, you can take a look at it below:

Walker (Jared Padalecki) tries to make up for lost time and wants to be what Geri (Odette Annable) deserves. Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) have their final interviews for the lieutenant position. Captain James (Coby Bell) advises Cassie and Trey. Stella (Violet Brinson) discusses with Liam (Keegan Allen) what she may want for her future. Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) and Abby (Molly Hagan) admit to each other what they really want for the next phase of their lives. August’s (Kale Culley) graduation brings everyone together to celebrate. The episode was written by Anna Fricke and Blythe Ann Johnson and directed by Steve Robin (#413). Original airdate 6/26/2024. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What do you most want to see moving into the Walker series finale?

