The Boys season 4 video: See the full Deep, Firecracker duet

Just in case you needed another reminder that few shows are anywhere close to as unhinged as The Boys, we have more evidence.

If you head over to the link here, you can see from the show’s official account the full duet between The Deep and Firecracker set to “Up Where We Belong.” There was a small tease of it that aired during episode 4 while Firecracker had her whole Truthbomb event outside of the Starlight House. (This was before, of course, Starlight pulverized her later on.)

It is funny — when you first saw the snippet of the performance during the episode, it was easy to think that this was all they shot and they had no intention of delivering anything more. As it turns out, though, that is not the case! It is hilarious that Eric Kripke and the producers went ahead and made a fun performance here, likely realizing that the bulk of it would never make it onto the show. Also, there’s something so cringe-inducing about watching two characters dressed like they are singing such an inspirational ballad, while also working for someone in Homelander who literally killed a high number of people within the same episode.

We do know that moving forward this season, you are going to have a chance to perhaps understand more of why Firecracker is the way that she is — her biggest power really just seems to be having the audacity to come out and deliver these sorts of unhinged and hyper-intense speeches. Her superpowers actually pale in comparison to the rest of the Seven, which is one of the reasons why Starlight was able to make such short work of her in the first place.

No matter how things go for these characters the rest of the way, you better be prepared for it to be bonkers. That is something this series does better than almost anyone!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

