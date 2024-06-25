The Bear season 3 star denies any Carmy, Sydney romance plans

We know that there has been a select group of people out there who have wanted to see Carmy and Sydney become more on The Bear season 3. With that, is there a chance that it could actually happen?

Well, let’s not linger here or trying to build up any suspense: It’s not going to happen. It’s something that we’ve doubted we would see for a while, mostly because this show has stressed the importance of the platonic relationship and the partnership between the two. It is, after all, something that we rarely do see within the world of television.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

Speaking to press leading up to the premiere later this week (per TVLine), star Jeremy Allen White firmly shot down all the speculation: “No, there is no talk in the [writers’ room] about any romantic implication.”

Meanwhile, White also discussed in the interview what happens now that the restaurant is back and beyond just that, how he is focusing on the job again:

“I think Carmy does what he does, which is he sort of buries himself back into his work and really tries to challenge himself. And in doing so, [he] really challenges everybody around him, and I think becomes quite challenging to be around as well.”

Is he ever going to be able to balance his personal life and the job? That really is one of those questions that is almost impossible to answer, but it is at the heart of what this show is about. Carmy is undoubtedly a brilliant chef and yet, at the same time it has never been a thing that brings him a tremendous amount of joy. At some point, he may need to reconcile that, even if it is a difficult thing to do.

Related – If you missed it, The Bear season 3 is going to have an early premiere

What do you most want to see from Carmy and Sydney on The Bear season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







