The Bear season 3 premiere gets earlier release at Hulu

Commence your celebrations now — the wait for The Bear season 3 is now a little bit shorter. How much? Give or take a few hours.

Today, Hulu revealed that the ten-episode season is now officially going to start on Wednesday, June 26 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, three hours earlier than originally planned. Why do this? It may be to allow there to be some sort of discussion of the show simultaneously; otherwise, it would be premiering at midnight on the East Coast, which is pretty darn late for a lot of people out there.

As many of you may know already, the third season is going to revolve almost entirely around Carmy, Sydney, and the rest of the staff of The Bear trying to turn the restaurant into a success. The establishment is open now, so that is a little bit less of a concern. How do you make it work long-term? That is the real struggle since they don’t have as much time as probably anyone would want or, in theory, a place like this needs when you consider the amount of word-of-mouth required.

While also serving good food, they also have to find a way to get along, something that is very-much a challenge within itself. Carmy and Richie had an epic shouting match at the end of last season, and we certainly do not think that anyone has forgotten about that. Meanwhile, there was some awkwardness between Sydney and Marcus, as well.

Given that this has been one of the greatest shows on TV the past couple of years, obviously the stakes are high for it to meet the expectations that are out there! Yet, we remain optimistic with the sort of talent involved.

