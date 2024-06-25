House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3: Will Daeron appear?

Is there a chance that Daeron Targaryen could actually appear on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3 over the weekend? All of a sudden, there is an interesting case to be made for it.

After all, consider now the whereabouts of one Otto Hightower. Close to the end of episode 2, the character departed to Oldtown after being stripped of his title of Hand of the King. After all, this is a place that House Hightower feels comfortable, and it is also where Daeron has been living for some time. This is something that George R.R. Martin acknowledged during the first season of the show, but it was not mentioned on-camera until this past installment.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

So is the door open at this point to bring on Daeron? Absolutely, and it does feel at this point that he could be an essential part of the story eventually. Yet, HBO has never confirmed 100% that this character has been cast so if it happens, it would be very much a surprise. The time that Daeron becomes potentially more important could be later on during the Dance of Dragons, and that is presuming that the show follows the events of Fire & Blood.

Are we going to see Otto in the immediate future?

Well, that is another question that we are left to wonder at this point. After all, remember that Oldtown has not exactly been the focus of the show by and large. He may also be reeling from the fact that he no longer has any power or control in what is happening in the Seven Kingdoms now that Ser Criston Cole is Hand of the King. He may have Alicent, but how much influence will she have?

Related – Be sure to get more news on House of the Dragon now, including what else is coming this weekend

What do you think — will Daeron Targaryen appear on House of the Dragon season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







