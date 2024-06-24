When Calls the Heart season 11 finale: Is Jack Thornton alive?

Entering tonight’s When Calls the Heart season 11 finale, we knew there was a good chance for a cliffhanger. What did we get here?

Well, let’s just say that when Hargraves turned up close to the end with news about Elizabeth’s late husband Jack, we had questions aplenty. What is this about? We are talking here about a man who has been dead for a rather long time, and it is hard to imagine that he harbored some sort of enormous secret.

Of course, we also do know that When Calls the Heart is a series about obstacles, and it feels pretty easy to say that the producers wanted to throw a big one in here for both Nathan and Elizabeth to deal with … though we are sure that they will together. This remains a hopeful show, right?

Now, the craziest thing about this entire story is that it is likely going to spawn months’ worth of speculation about whether or not Jack is somehow still alive. That feels on the surface pretty impossible, and we’re not sure how the show is ever going to dive firmly into that sort of bonkers soap-opera direction. Yet, this reveal could still be something that does change Elizabeth’s life, and it is something to consider.

If does serve as any sort of silver lining here, go ahead and note that When Calls the Heart season 11 is going to start production at some point later this summer. We don’t exactly think that any major spoilers are going to be revealed from the set, but just knowing that everyone is back will serve as a comfort. (Of course, we do still wonder how the writers are going to handle everything when it comes to Capital City as we move forward.)

What did you think about the events of the When Calls the Heart season 11 finale?

