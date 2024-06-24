Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale promo: Louis’ revenge

In just a matter of days, you are going to be seeing the Interview with the Vampire season 2 finale arrive on AMC. Are you ready?

Well, the first thing that we really should say at this point is that Louis, thankfully, is not going to be spending the entirety of the episode locked in that box. Instead, signs point to him getting out — not only that, but also getting revenge. Do you really think that he’s going to just settle for his freedom after the Theatre Des Vampires and Lestat vanquished Claudia and Madeleine from the world?

Based on the promo that debuted last night, things are going to get spectacularly bloody, there will be fire, and you are going to see perhaps a more determined side of Jacob Anderson’s character than ever before. We know that Louis is capable of a lot beyond just his skills as a vampire, and this installment could prove it.

What other questions remain?

It’s not too explicit within this promo, but we remain very much hungry to better understand what it was that caused Louis to forgive Armand for his betrayal and move forward. Was it simply a function of a lot of time healing the wound? It can’t be that easy, can it? We tend to think that instead, this could be a situation where Armand helps him achieve his end goal, which could at least start to compensate for what happened … even if it does not completely compensate for it at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

