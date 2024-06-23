Is Presumed Innocent creating Defending Jacob resurgence?

There are certainly a few things that are beyond fascinating about Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+ so far, from the quality of the performances to the intelligence of the adaptation. It doesn’t insult your intelligence and yet, it also does feel like you are watching a summer movie at the same time. That’s a really tough thing to balance a lot of the time!

Now that we have said all of this, let’s also raise the following question here, as well: What’s going on when it comes to this show and Defending Jacob? Over the past couple of weeks, the Chris Evans series from 2020 has risen up the ranks at the streamer’s top five — at the time of this writing, it is #3 behind only the Jake Gyllenhaal drama and Dark Matter. As someone who follows Apple closely, this show hasn’t been consistently near this spot in some time.

Ultimately, what we are looking at here is a clear victory for both quality UI and also word of mouth. Apple TV+ has created a good system where those who watch Presumed Innocent are being recommended Defending Jacob as another great legal thriller, or they are seeing it placed in a spot that gets them curious. Or, they are hearing from friends that if you like one show, you should watch the other while you have the subscription.

What this shows further is that there is value in streaming services working to carve out specific niches. We hope that eventually, some of these same viewers will check out some other series like The Last Thing He Told Me, Truth Be Told, or even Sugar — sure, the latter has a shocking twist that separates it slightly from the others, but there are some similar elements.

Presumed Innocent has shown itself to be arguably the biggest Apple series of the year — we are certainly curious to see where this train of popularity goes from here.

Related – Want to know more about Presumed Innocent episode 4?

Do you think Presumed Innocent’s success is leading to a big boost for Defending Jacob?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







