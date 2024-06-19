Presumed Innocent episode 4 spoilers: Who is questioned?

As we get prepared to see Presumed Innocent episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, the search for answers on Carolyn will intensify.

What is rather exciting about this show is ultimately rather simple: even though there is some established source material already on this story, it still feels thrilling and almost unexpected. Of course, there is also still the possibility that the Jake Gyllenhaal series deviates somewhat from what is already out there, but you have to take more of a wait-and-see approach in regards to that.

What we can at least say now is that Rusty is going to keep doing what he can to prove that he is not guilty … but that’s not going to be easy. Presumed Innocent episode 4 is going to carry with it the title of “The Burden” — is that a reference to the burden of proof? It’s possible, but the synopsis gives you a better sense of what is to come:

Kyle is confronted about his whereabouts the night of the murder. Tommy questions Carolyn’s son when the case takes an unexpected turn.

If there is at least one thing that we can say with a certain measure of confidence here, it is simply this — odds are, this will be far from the only time in which the case takes “unexpected turns.” There is a lot that has to be thought about when it comes to adding / reducing to the number of suspects. Or, what’s going on in regards to Rusty’s home life and how he and Barbara are going to contend with what is flying at them. Or, of course the position that he put the entire family in to begin with. After all, he has to look in the mirror now as the primary source of so many problems; is he ready to contend with that?

