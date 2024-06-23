The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Summer 2024

Is there a realistic chance that we’ll get a premiere date for The White Lotus season 3 over the course of the summer? Obviously, we understand the reason for all of the hype that is out there!

After all, consider what we know already — this third season features a great cast including Walton Goggins and Natasha Rothwell from the first season. Also, production started early this year and seems to be winding down. The show will still takes to edit, but signs point to it being ready to air long before The Last of Us, another important hit that HBO has down the road.

Ultimately, though, The White Lotus is not coming back this year — it is best to not have any expectations of that. The earliest we anticipate the show coming out is January and honestly, that would make a ton of sense. Whether it be True Detective, The Last of Us, or Euphoria, this has traditionally been a great launch window for a lot of the network’s biggest hits, and we do tend to think the Mike White series fits the bill. Also, in the midst of cold weather, we’re sure that a lot of people would love nothing more than to take off for a little bit and spend some time in Thailand, where the new season is set.

There is a chance that we could learn something more about season 3 this summer, mostly because it feels perfect to use House of the Dragon to share a clip or tease of some variety. After all, there is not going to be another super-huge hit that launches on HBO the rest of the year that will give you this sort of platform! We can easily envision this, but we don’t think a premiere date is coming soon. In all honesty, it’s just too early and it’s hard to see the network getting news out there this far in advance.

If we are lucky, a premiere date will come out this fall — that’s at least provided that our January projection holds true.

