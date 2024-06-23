The Equalizer season 5 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

What are the chances we hear more about The Equalizer season 5 over the course of this summer? There is a lot to be excited about … right?

Well, we know entering the next season of the show that there is room to explore a lot of different stuff, in particular when it comes to the future of Marcus Dante. Is he still going to be around? That’s a big question, but one of many as Robyn will have new cases and challenges to take on.

The bad news is that we do not have a premiere date as of yet, however, the good news is that you are almost certainly going to get news on this in the near future. It almost feels impossible for it not to surface in some ways over the next few weeks. Remember this — the plan is for the Queen Latifah series to come back this fall in a new, later 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. If the show is going to come back either in late September or early October, you are going to want to get the ball rolling on promotion here sooner rather than later. The longer you wait, the stranger it gets.

Beyond a premiere date announcement, we imagine that come July or August there’s going to be a lot more when it comes to great news to share here. While we don’t imagine that the style or tone of The Equalizer is going to change all that much, there can always be new and exciting guest stars. Also, there are always going to be opportunities to watch these characters evolve. Isn’t that a part of the fun? If you love this show, you are going to want to see an evolution when it comes to the trajectory of certain characters.

