Tracker season 2 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about a Tracker season 2 premiere date over the course of this summer?

Of course, on paper you can argue that this is more or less a sure thing and honestly it’d be hard to deny you that. However, at the same time crazy things happen sometimes within the world of network television.

What we would say, at least for the time being, is that there is a reasonably good chance that the Justin Hartley show is going to be back in either late September or early October. By virtue of that, it should get a premiere date announcement soon! Tracker is one of the crown jewels right now of the CBS schedule, and it comes on the heels of it generating big ratings following the Super Bowl. It is also going to have its timeslot moved up an hour to Sundays at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time; that way, it can better capitalize on NFL lead-ins following 60 Minutes. (Of course, get prepared for a ton of different wonky timeslots as well.)

At the moment, all signs point to a season 2 premiere date being announced over the next few weeks, and from there, more details coming within July and August. Based on what Hartley has said in the past, there is a good chance Sofia Pernas returns following her season 1 appearance. Meanwhile, it makes sense that Melissa Roxburgh returns as Dory after what we learned in the finale, but some of that could depend on scheduling given that she’s got another notable role lined up. The same goes for Jensen Ackles, who is playing the part of Colter’s brother. This is the trade-off that comes with casting big names — they’re busy!

Hopefully, there are even more big names we will see announced as a part of the show in due time.

