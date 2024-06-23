Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

What are the chances that we learn something big about Bosch: Legacy season 3 over the rest of the summer? Is there a chance at a premiere date reveal?

The first thing to note here is pretty simple: The cast and crew are done filming! By virtue of that, it at least feels like there’s a chance that some premiere date news is going to be coming in the months ahead. Really, it is going to come down to a couple of factors, whether it be the state of post-production and what the folks at Amazon want to do. Remember that they are under no obligation to air these episodes once they are ready. You can argue that they’ll be ready to go later this fall, but it’s not a sure thing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming videos on BOSCH: LEGACY season 2!

With everything above in mind, we do think it is fair to label it a 50-50 chance that we do hear something more about the Titus Welliver show the rest of the summer. If there is no premiere date announced, there is also a chance that information about a renewal comes out. After all, there is no evidence out there that we are entering the final season, especially since a Renee Ballard spin-off is coming. The only reason to end Legacy is if you are replacing it with the other show, and there is no evidence of that at present.

As for what is coming story-wise…

The top question is of course what is really going on with Preston Borders behind bars after that season 2 finale phone call. This will certainly be addressed in the opening minutes of the premiere, but could also carry through to the rest of the season in some shape or form.

Related – Why is Anthony Michael Hall not appearing in Bosch: Legacy? He explains

What do you most want to see on Bosch: Legacy season 3 when it does premiere?

Do you think it will explore new territory for a lot of these characters? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







