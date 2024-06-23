Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5: The truth about Iris

As you get prepared to see Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5, let’s just say the story could be a little different. After all, this may be one of the more character-focused installments so far. After all, the title is “Iris” — doesn’t that make things a little clear?

We recognize that over the past two seasons, this character (played by Emma Laird) is one of the more controversial people within the ensemble. She’s well-acted and yet, her role has fluctuated greatly depending on what is going on around her. This season may be out to change that, and this upcoming episode in particular could be where a number of the metaphorical cards are placed on the table.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Danger erupts when Iris confronts her past; the Mayor finds a new chess piece as Bunny and Konstantin’s rivalry reaches new heights.

What we would personally love to see on the other side of this story is Iris more proactively connected to the stories for Mike and some other characters; with that, there may be more chances for her to put her skills to use. For now, it does feel like she is at times adrift, and that has to be frustrating for a character who has gone through so much already. We tend to think that at this point, she would love nothing more than to feel confident about her ability to survive whatever twists and turns are thrown her way.

At the end of “Iris,” we will be at the halfway point of the season! By virtue of that, it does feel like this will only get more dangerous as time goes on.

